PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 20

* Jon Corzine, the embattled former MF Global Holdings chief executive, has discussed plans to start his own hedge fund in recent months, according to people familiar with the matter.(on.wsj.com/1cO9EAC)

* Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc are slated to sit down for the first time on Wednesday with Justice Department officials to discuss potential remedies in hopes of keeping their $45.2 billion merger on track, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1cObmSA)

* The proposed Northern Gateway, a 730-mile pipeline to ship Canadian oil to a West Coast port, has hit opposition by native groups who say it threatens their environment and culture. (on.wsj.com/1cOdSIw)

* Target Corp's website went down Sunday morning, overwhelmed by shoppers clamoring for a piece of a Lilly Pulitzer collection that was selling for a fraction of the price of the Palm Beach label's luxury clothes. (on.wsj.com/1cOeuOg)

* Sports juggernaut ESPN is raising objections to Verizon FiOS's plans to break up the traditional TV bundle and offer customers more choice in constructing their package of channels. (on.wsj.com/1cOeUnE)

* Prologis Inc, a big owner of warehouses and distribution centers, agreed to buy industrial-property owner KTR Capital Partners for $5.9 billion, in one of the largest real-estate deals so far this year. (on.wsj.com/1cOfsdk)

* In a deal expected to be announced Monday, Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd will tie up with Chinese online entertainment company LeTV as part of the British luxury car maker's broader push to incorporate high-end Chinese technology into its vehicles. (on.wsj.com/1cOgqGo)