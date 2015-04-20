PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 20

April 20 The following are the top stories in
* Jon Corzine, the embattled former MF Global Holdings chief
executive, has discussed plans to start his own hedge fund in
recent months, according to people familiar with the matter.(on.wsj.com/1cO9EAC)
* Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc
are slated to sit down for the first time on Wednesday with
Justice Department officials to discuss potential remedies in
hopes of keeping their $45.2 billion merger on track, according
to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1cObmSA)
* The proposed Northern Gateway, a 730-mile pipeline to ship
Canadian oil to a West Coast port, has hit opposition by native
groups who say it threatens their environment and culture. (on.wsj.com/1cOdSIw)
* Target Corp's website went down Sunday morning,
overwhelmed by shoppers clamoring for a piece of a Lilly
Pulitzer collection that was selling for a fraction of the price
of the Palm Beach label's luxury clothes. (on.wsj.com/1cOeuOg)
* Sports juggernaut ESPN is raising objections to Verizon
FiOS's plans to break up the traditional TV bundle and
offer customers more choice in constructing their package of
channels. (on.wsj.com/1cOeUnE)
* Prologis Inc, a big owner of warehouses and
distribution centers, agreed to buy industrial-property owner
KTR Capital Partners for $5.9 billion, in one of the largest
real-estate deals so far this year. (on.wsj.com/1cOfsdk)
* In a deal expected to be announced Monday, Aston Martin
Lagonda Ltd will tie up with Chinese online entertainment
company LeTV as part of the British luxury car maker's broader
push to incorporate high-end Chinese technology into its
vehicles. (on.wsj.com/1cOgqGo)
