PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 22

April 22 Following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal.
* NBCUniversal and Fox joined ESPN in attacking Verizon
Communications Inc for introducing slimmer, cheaper
packages of pay-TV channels that they argue violate existing
deals. (on.wsj.com/1yMCMBP)
* Google Inc is set to unveil its new U.S.
wireless service as early as Wednesday, pushing the Internet
giant further into telecom and injecting fresh uncertainty into
a wireless industry already locked in a price war. (on.wsj.com/1Eq9Ulu)
* An Ohio man accused last week of returning from Syria with
plans to launch a terror attack visited a Columbus gun range
last year, drawing the suspicions of the facility's owner. (on.wsj.com/1cYoaFP)
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has proposed
to acquire rival Mylan NV for about $40 billion, a
tie-up that would create the world's biggest generic drug
company by sales. (on.wsj.com/1bpaEuC)
* Meredith Corp whose publications include Family
Circle and Better Homes and Gardens, has laid off about 100
employees across its magazine, digital and broadcast properties.
(on.wsj.com/1zKc1JE)
* It is unlikely that antitrust enforcers' concerns about
the Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc
merger could be resolved by promises about how the cable giant
would conduct business postmerger. (on.wsj.com/1Df5tUH)
