PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 23

* China's top nuclear experts have increased their estimates
of North Korea's nuclear weapons production well beyond most
previous U.S. figures, suggesting Pyongyang can make enough
warheads to threaten regional security for the U.S. and its
allies. (on.wsj.com/1DeVtJM)
* Petrobras finally put a price tag on the impact
of a corruption scandal, writing off $2.1 billion due to alleged
graft, in addition to a $14.8 billion asset-impairment charge.(on.wsj.com/1OI5tSH)
* FCC staff threw up a significant roadblock to Comcast
Corp's proposed acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc
, recommending a procedural move that could potentially
sink one of the media industry's biggest mergers in years. (on.wsj.com/1JwuEGb)
* The Pentagon plans to open its first office in Silicon
Valley in an effort to tap commercial technology to develop more
advanced weapons and intelligence systems. (on.wsj.com/1FfQQW7)
* E-commerce site Jet.com has yet to launch its marketplace,
but it has landed a $600 million valuation and has been lauded
for its business model. (on.wsj.com/1Eu7KBp)
