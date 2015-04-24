PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 24

April 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Comcast Corp's soon-to-be abandoned plan to acquire Time Warner Cable Inc ran up against the challenge of overcoming scrutiny by two federal agencies, including a Justice Department review that was more skeptical. (on.wsj.com/1GdqekE)

* Tough new environmental rules and cheap energy prices are heightening the battle between coal miners and natural-gas pumpers over which fuel will dominate the U.S. power market.(on.wsj.com/1GdqPCH)

* Cablevision Systems Corp is pitching new packages aimed at cord-cutters that combine broadband service with a free digital antenna to pick up local television signals.(on.wsj.com/1Gdr0xO)

* The European Union could create a powerful new regulator to oversee a swath of mainly U.S.-based Internet companies, according to an internal document that lays bare the deep concerns in top EU policy circles around the economic threat posed by companies such as Google Inc and Facebook Inc .(on.wsj.com/1GdrEM3)

* New concerns have been raised in the wake of revelations that restrictions President Barack Obama imposed two years ago on the drone program failed to prevent the deaths of hostages.(on.wsj.com/1Gdsx7a)

