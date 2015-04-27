PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 27

April 27 Following are the top stories in the
* Rescuers in Nepal struggled to reach remote areas hit by
Nepal's most devastating earthquake in roughly 80 years. (on.wsj.com/1IdhbEU)
* President Barack Obama tightened rules for the U.S. drone
program in 2013, but secretly approved a waiver giving the
Central Intelligence Agency more flexibility in Pakistan than
anywhere else to strike suspected militants, according to
current and former U.S. officials. (on.wsj.com/1IdhbVm)
* With Ferdinand Piech's departure Saturday, Volkswagen AG
faces two weeks of uncertainty before its annual
meeting on May 5, as the automotive giant faces big challenges
getting back in gear amid slumping sales in the U.S. and China
and high costs in Europe. (on.wsj.com/1GyyIIk)
* Investigators overlooked evidence given to them just hours
after the 2010 "flash crash" that could have enabled them to
uncover the strategies of Navinder Sarao, the trader now accused
of helping cause the violent selloff in stocks that day,
according to members of a committee that oversaw the
investigation. (on.wsj.com/1IdhC2a)
* Pharmaceutical companies such as Valeant are
buying drugs that they see as undervalued, then raising their
prices.(on.wsj.com/1IdhEqH)
* The world's largest advertiser, Procter & Gamble Co
, plans deep cuts in the number of ad agencies it works
with in hopes of big savings on fees.(on.wsj.com/1IdhMXd)
