PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 29

April 29 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudi Arabia said Wednesday that King Salman bin Abdulaziz
had replaced his crown prince and foreign minister, in a
dramatic shuffling of his top officials. (on.wsj.com/1bSejRZ)
* Twitter got a taste of its own broadcasting power
today when Selerity, a New Jersey firm that crawls the Web for
financial data, found and shared its earnings on the
social-media service nearly an hour before its intended
release.(on.wsj.com/1bSeixp)
* The Indonesian government executed eight people - seven of
them foreigners - for their roles in drug crimes, after
11th-hour appeals for clemency by families, heads of state, and
international organizations failed to sway President Joko
Widodo.(on.wsj.com/1bSgzbU)
* The Securities and Exchange Commission is set to propose
long-awaited rules that would force thousands of companies to
tell investors how the pay of top management tracked the firm's
financial results. (on.wsj.com/1bSeuN5)
* Fewer than half of American parents with children under
age 18 are saving for college this year, and the average balance
in savers' accounts for college has declined, according to a
study by lender Sallie Mae and researcher Ipsos Public
Affairs.(on.wsj.com/1bShyIT)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)