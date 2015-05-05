PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 5

May 5 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hillary Clinton's stature has been battered after more
than a month of controversy over her fundraising and email
practices, but support for her among Democrats remains strong
and unshaken, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll finds. (on.wsj.com/1F2Jczz)
** The Federal Reserve is providing a congressional panel
with the names of its staffers who had contact with a consulting
firm that published details of market-sensitive policy
deliberations in October 2012, "with the understanding that the
names will be kept confidential," Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen
said. (on.wsj.com/1EMF2bW)
* The sudden death of technology executive David Goldberg
has left Silicon Valley without one of its greatest champions of
the private startup. A veteran of the technology industry who
founded, advised, invested in or ran dozens of companies,
Goldberg advocated for keeping startups private, away from the
regulatory hurdles of the public markets, for as long as
possible. (on.wsj.com/1KIvQaA)
* Panera Bread Co committed itself to removing at
least 150 artificial sweeteners, colors, flavors and
preservatives from its menu by the end of next year, the latest
move by a major food company to respond to a consumer shift
toward foods seen as simpler and more healthful. (on.wsj.com/1GWQiWX)
* Pacific Investment Management Co's Pimco Total Return fund
has lost its title as the world's biggest bond mutual fund.
Vanguard Group's Total Bond Market Index fund ended April with
$117.3 billion in assets under management, surpassing the Pimco
Total Return fund, which closed the month with $110.4 billion,
according to estimates from both companies. (on.wsj.com/1Qh72tj)
* Behind the scenes of the new blockbuster "Avengers: Age of
Ultron," a fight has been brewing between Walt Disney Co
and movie-theater operators. (on.wsj.com/1F1gNKn)
(Compiled by Avik Das in Bengaluru)