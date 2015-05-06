PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 6

May 6 The following are the top stories in the
* A giant data project at the center of the regulatory
response to the 2010 "flash crash" that sent the Dow plummeting
nearly 1,000 points is years behind schedule and mired in red
* A federal judge on Tuesday indicated that how he
interprets the food-distribution marketplace will be the key
factor in deciding whether to block the planned $3.5 billion
merger of rivals Sysco Corp and US Foods Inc.
* Leading congressional tax writers in both parties are
getting behind a major new tax break for corporate innovation as
part of their continuing quest to identify ways to make the
United States business-friendlier. (on.wsj.com/1E6xEWv)
* President Barack Obama nominated a Marine and former
Afghanistan battlefield commander as the nation's top military
officer Tuesday, as the Pentagon faces challenges that include
wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, sexual assault in the military,
and growing cyber security threats. (on.wsj.com/1bwTt9t)
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised the top end of its
range of "reasonably possible" legal expenses to about $3.8
billion, the Wall Street firm said Tuesday in a regulatory
