PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 8

* A federal appeals court ruled a National Security Agency
program that collects phone records on millions of Americans is
illegal, intensifying a fight in Congress over extending the
soon-to-expire surveillance effort. (on.wsj.com/1dPF7mv)
* Government-debt markets were rattled once again on
Thursday, as German bonds staged a sudden and sharp selloff
before recovering, unnerving investors who are growing
increasingly worried about rising volatility. (on.wsj.com/1RiKiuA)
* Mars Inc, maker of M&M's and Snickers, is throwing its
support behind a proposal by U.S. regulators to include
measurements of added sugar in the mandated Nutrition Facts
labels for food, a move that bucks broad opposition to the
proposal by big food companies. (on.wsj.com/1zQ0e1S)
* Music-streaming company Spotify AB is laying plans to
enter the hotly competitive web-video business, according to
people familiar with the matter, preparing to take on
powerhouses like YouTube and Facebook Inc in a strategy
that may put growth ahead of profit. (on.wsj.com/1zFOsXx)
* Whole Foods Market Inc is gearing up to start a
sister chain of small-scale stores that offer organic and
natural foods at lower prices than its namesake outlets, a bold
gambit to juice the grocery chain's sales growth. (on.wsj.com/1F2BFin)
* UBS AG, which stumbled badly the last time it
pushed to expand in the lucrative U.S. investment-banking
market, is again seeking to build its business here-though this
time with more modest ambitions. (on.wsj.com/1ctAcHi)
