PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 13

July 13 The following are the top stories in the
* China International Capital Corp, one of China's top
investment banks, is planning to raise $1 billion in an initial
public offering in Hong Kong as early as October, people
familiar with the situation said, offering big shareholders KKR
& Co LP and TPG Capital the chance to exit their
investment, despite the recent turmoil in Chinese stock markets.
(on.wsj.com/1HWlTZN)
* American International Group Inc won a
federal-court ruling on a core claim in a lawsuit accusing a
Philadelphia-area firm of cheating it of more than $150 million
in amassing a portfolio of "life settlements." (on.wsj.com/1SipAJ0)
* Union officials and Detroit auto executives will begin
contract talks with a largely ceremonial photo-op known as the
"handshake" and a pledge not to speak publicly about the
negotiations. (on.wsj.com/1HApJ4o)
* Nuclear negotiations between Iran and six world powers
have reached the make-or-break point, European officials said,
warning the diplomacy could fail if there is no final agreement
by Monday night. (on.wsj.com/1DaTWGr)
