PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 14

July 14 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The top diplomats from Iran, the U.S. and other world
powers planned to sign off on a nuclear accord Tuesday and
announce the deal, officials from both sides said. (on.wsj.com/1Ldm7Ld)
* In the race to hammer out a bailout for Greece, Europe's
most important bilateral relationship - the one between Berlin
and Paris - was put to its most serious test in years. (on.wsj.com/1CDhLLV)
* Almost 18 months after taking the helm at the central
bank, Janet Yellen is struggling to manage a strained
relationship with Congress. (on.wsj.com/1L3MvIY)
* Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, China's largest chip design
company, has prepared a $23 billion bid to buy U.S. memory chip
maker Micron Technology Inc, people familiar with the
matter said, in what could be the largest foreign takeover by a
Chinese firm. (on.wsj.com/1eXWv8O)
* There's a new obsession taking hold in the world of
fantasy sports online: daily games played for cash. The twist
has touched off a wave of investments in startups that are
reinventing the season-long online pastime. (on.wsj.com/1eXWv8O)
* New York City has agreed to pay the estate of Eric Garner
$5.9 million to settle a lawsuit over his death after he was
placed in a chokehold by a New York Police Department officer.
(on.wsj.com/1dXxp9a)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)