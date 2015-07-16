PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 16

July 16 The following are the top stories in the
* Greece's Parliament passed austerity measures needed to
secure a fresh bailout, but a rebellion within the ruling Syriza
party is testing whether Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras can hold
his government together as he seeks to complete the deal. (on.wsj.com/1LkBWzT)
* Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said the central
bank was on a path to raise rates this year as the economy
improves, in semiannual testimony to Congress that got off to a
fiery start Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1TCm7HL)
* The cost of resolving police-misconduct cases has surged
for big U.S. cities, with the 10 cities with the largest
departments paying out $248.7 million last year. (on.wsj.com/1fKNz7J)
* U.S. President Barack Obama delivered a forceful defense
of the Iran nuclear deal the day after it was reached, girding
for a complicated political struggle with Congress. (on.wsj.com/1Mvpyvz)
* A U.S. hedge fund's challenge to a once-in-a-generation
succession at Samsung is forcing South Korea's most
powerful family to rethink its relationship with shareholders.
(on.wsj.com/1gCzFol)
* In resisting a takeover bid from rival Monsanto,
Syngenta has argued that a merger would run afoul of
antitrust regulators, but Monsanto disputes that. (on.wsj.com/1DicjsY)
