PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 17

July 17

* A shooter opened fire at two military recruiting centers in Tennessee, killing four marines before dying from a gunshot wound. The alleged gunman has been identified as Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez, 24. (on.wsj.com/1TFRykt)

* The FCC is poised to reject $3.3 billion in discounts requested by partners of satellite-TV provider Dish in a $45 billion airwave auction earlier this year. (on.wsj.com/1LnBS2g)

* German regulators accused a half-dozen current Deutsche Bank executives of failing to stop or tell regulators about years of attempted market manipulation, according to a confidential report. (on.wsj.com/1OaeZia)

* Contrarian economists at Google and Stanford say the United States doesn't have a productivity problem, it has a measurement problem. (on.wsj.com/1LdPrmj)

* The Samsung conglomerate's controlling Lee family scored a victory in its battle against U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates, as shareholders approved an $8 billion merger of two Samsung affiliates. (on.wsj.com/1LoLoSI)

* U.S. securities regulators are examining whether mutual-fund managers are dipping more deeply than allowed into their investors' money to compensate the brokerages that distribute their products. OppenheimerFunds, Franklin Templeton and J.P. Morgan Chase are among more than a dozen fund firms that have been reviewed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which began a broad sweep of how companies sell their products about two years ago. (on.wsj.com/1OiOqrw)