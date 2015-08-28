PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 28

Aug 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. stocks charged higher for a second straight session amid signs of strong domestic growth and a rally in Asia and Europe, marking the latest big move in a tumultuous week (on.wsj.com/1LF6sXi)

- That Islamic State's Junaid Hussain was targeted directly by the U.S. and UK shows the extent to which digital warfare has upset the balance of power on the modern battlefield. Hussain, a British citizen in his early 20s, had risen fast to become a chief in Islamic State's electronic army. (on.wsj.com/1LF6Bd6)

- U.S. President Barack Obama marked the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina with a speech Thursday in New Orleans calling the storm, in part, a man-made disaster fueled by poverty and government inaction. (on.wsj.com/1LF6I8t)

- After months of forewarning by the U.S. Federal Reserve that it is preparing to raise short-term interest rates, some international officials have a message: Get on with it already.(on.wsj.com/1LF6QFg)

- The Chinese affiliate of Uber Technologies Inc is close to securing about $1 billion in new funding from investors in the region to help finance its battle with deep-pocketed Chinese rival Didi Kuaidi. (on.wsj.com/1LF6Wwx)

- Activist investor Carl Icahn disclosed an 8.5 percent stake in mining-and-energy giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc on Thursday, saying its shares are undervalued and that he plans to talk with management about costs. (on.wsj.com/1LF8pCQ) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)