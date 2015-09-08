PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sep 8

Sept 8 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- A U.S. federal appeals court is set to decide whether
judges can tear up corporate prosecution agreements they deem
too lenient, in a case that Justice Department officials fear
will disrupt the agency's deals with companies under criminal
investigation. (on.wsj.com/1K4gwXC)
- The late-summer market tumult has taken a hefty toll on
bank shares, the latest sign of the uncertainty plaguing
investments that are expected to benefit from rising interest
rates. (on.wsj.com/1hS6Cxf)
- U.S. and International Monetary Fund officials are
stepping up pressure on Ukraine's pro-Western government to
stick to the terms of its $40 billion bailout, amid signs of
mounting friction in the ruling coalition. (on.wsj.com/1NYvtxc)
- A federal appeals court must decide whether a U.S. search
warrant can reach data stored in Europe, in a case that could
affect the standing of American companies abroad as they try to
attract privacy-conscious foreign customers. (on.wsj.com/1Otv7eX)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)