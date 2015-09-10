PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sep 10

Sept 10 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- U.S. Federal Reserve officials are not near an agreement
to begin raising short-term interest rates heading into a
crucial week of private discussions before their Sept. 16-17
policy meeting, according to their recent comments. (on.wsj.com/1Nj6Ych)
- Despite controversies, the National Football League
expects its national revenues this season to rise 15 percent, to
$1.3 billion, a sign media and corporate sponsors remain ready
to spend for an affiliation with the league. (on.wsj.com/1Llq7pu)
- Apple Inc launched a broadside Wednesday against
wireless phone companies, saying it will for the first time
finance iPhone sales directly to customers without requiring
them to be tied to any particular carrier. (on.wsj.com/1UCEGiO)
- The U.S. investigation that led to the ouster of United
Continental Holdings Inc Chief Executive Jeff Smisek,
spotlights the often thorny relationship between airlines and
airport authorities that, while little-noticed by fliers, is
critical to how carriers run their businesses. (on.wsj.com/1JVVlDO)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)