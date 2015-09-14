PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 14

Sept 14 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Google Inc has hired auto-industry veteran John
Krafcik as chief executive of its self-driving car project,
sending a message that it is keen to work with Detroit to
commercialize the technology. (on.wsj.com/1J6FqRc)
- Facebook Inc is working on a stand-alone video app
that would support 360-degree or "spherical" videos, people
familiar with the matter said. The format, typically compiled
from multiple cameras, allows users to change their viewing
perspective by tilting their phones. (on.wsj.com/1ionnB5)
- Jurors soon will begin deliberating the fate of three
former Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP executives, accused of fraudulently
propping up the once-storied law firm's finances in the years
ahead of its stunning 2012 collapse. (on.wsj.com/1UQfGPS)
- Shire PLC is weighing options for sweetening its
multibillion-dollar, all-stock offer for U.S. biotechnology firm
Baxalta Inc by putting cash into shareholders' hands
sooner, said people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1KMeFsI)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)