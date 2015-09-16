PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 16

Sept 16 The following are the top stories in the
- General Electric Co made good on months of threats
by announcing Tuesday plans to begin moving U.S. jobs abroad,
marking an escalation in the battle between U.S. corporations
and congressional Republicans over the now-dormant U.S.
Export-Import Bank. (on.wsj.com/1NC89FE)
- Hewlett-Packard Co outlined plans to cut another
25,000 to 30,000 workers as it prepares to split into two
separate businesses, but the company signaled it was finally
nearing the end of a brutal period of layoffs. (on.wsj.com/1Lx4a76)
- The United Auto Workers union reached a tentative labor
deal with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV that
will eventually remove a controversial two-tier wage system that
pays newer hires less than more-experienced co-workers doing the
same jobs, according to people familiar with the agreement. (on.wsj.com/1iuz8WK)
- With unemployment at a seven-year low, e-commerce booming
and holiday hiring beginning to pick up, retailers and logistics
contractors are struggling to find seasonal workers. Soon, UPS
, FedEx and smaller regional delivery firms will
face the same problem. (on.wsj.com/1Km2uMY)
- Nina Tassler, the chairman of entertainment at CBS
and an architect of the network's prime-time success for almost
two decades is stepping down at the end of the year. Shows
launched on her watch include "The Big Bang Theory," "The Good
Wife" and "How I Met Your Mother."
