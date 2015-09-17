PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 17

Sept 17 The following are the top stories in the
- General Motors Co is expected to reach a criminal
settlement with federal prosecutors as soon as Thursday, a
punishment for the auto maker's botched handling of an
ignition-switch defect that led it to recall millions of
vehicles and was linked to more than 100 deaths. (on.wsj.com/1grSvxD)
- Anheuser-Busch InBev launched an effort to take
over SABMiller PLC, a bold move that, if successful,
would create a brewing giant that would dominate much of the
global beer market. (on.wsj.com/1Nwv6sf)
- Altice is in advanced talks to buy Cablevision
Systems Corp, the latest move by the European cable
company to build a communications empire in the U.S. (on.wsj.com/1Lz4su7)
- Uber Technologies Inc's biggest rivals around
the world are banding together to launch a counterattack by
linking their apps and effectively creating an international
ride-hailing service. San Francisco startup Lyft Inc and Chinese
startup Didi Kuaidi Joint Co said Wednesday they have formed an
alliance to allow users of each app to hail rides from drivers
of the other app while they are traveling to the other country.
(on.wsj.com/1FgJpzL)
