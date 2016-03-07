PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 7

March 7 The following are the top stories in the
- Donald Trump's success in attracting white, working-class
voters is raising the prospect that the Republican Party could
attempt to take an unexpected path to the White House that would
run through the largely white and slow-to-diversify upper
Midwest. (on.wsj.com/1TCNAfn)
- Nancy Reagan, the former actress who brought grace and
style to her role as first lady in the Ronald Reagan White
House, has died in her home in Los Angeles due to congestive
heart failure at age 94. (on.wsj.com/1U5OShm)
- The Democratic presidential contenders clashed sharply
over economic policy in a debate Sunday, with front-runner
Hillary Clinton attacking rival Bernie Sanders for his
opposition to a federal auto bailout and Sanders charging that
Clinton-backed trade deals had helped destroy American cities
like Detroit. (on.wsj.com/21R94d1)
- Record vehicle leasing could pinch new auto margins by
creating a glut of good-condition used cars and adding pressure
on new-vehicle margins after years of pricing gains. (on.wsj.com/1W1dd7b)
- The European Central Bank's expected move to further
reduce a key interest rate is likely to drive down
government-bond yields, further reducing borrowing costs that
are already near record lows in many nations, according to
analysts and investors. (on.wsj.com/1npS7U1)
- China's leaders made clear they are emphasizing growth
over restructuring this year, but suggested they are trying to
avoid inflating debt or asset bubbles as they send massive
amounts of money coursing through the economy. (on.wsj.com/1QA51uf)
- United Continental Holdings Inc said President and
Chief Executive Oscar Munoz plans to return to the carrier on a
full-time basis on March 14. (on.wsj.com/1QEBtZ1)
