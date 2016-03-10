PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 10

March 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Saudi Arabia is looking to borrow up to $8 billion from international banks and could also issue foreign bonds, said people familiar with the matter, to plug the kingdom's widening fiscal deficit from cheap oil. (on.wsj.com/1RAYGeC)

- Moody's Investors Service has agreed to pay $130 million to Calpers to end a prominent lawsuit alleging crisis-era misconduct, a record settlement for the world's second-largest ratings firm. (on.wsj.com/1RB2M6n)

- Amazon.com Inc is taking to the air with a fleet of planes, as part of a broader effort to reduce its inflated shipping costs. The Seattle retailer plans to shuttle merchandise around the U.S. using as many as 20 Boeing Co 767 aircraft it will lease from Air Transport Services Group Inc . (on.wsj.com/1TuNtlD)

- Shared-office-space startup WeWork Cos has raised about $430 million in a new round of financing led by Chinese investors, making it one of the world's most valuable startups and clearing the way for a push into Asia. (on.wsj.com/1TuNDtl)

- After decades in which successive Republican and Democratic presidents have pushed to open U.S. and global markets, resentment toward free trade now appears to have an upper hand in both parties, making passage this year of a sweeping Pacific trade deal far less likely, and clouding the longer-term outlook for international economic exchange. (on.wsj.com/1TuCetA)

- A Senate committee Wednesday approved a slate of bills that would relax requirements for approval of medical devices by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, part of a larger effort aimed at speeding up the regulatory process and boosting medical research. (on.wsj.com/1TuDixx)

- New Jersey officials shut off water fountains at 30 Newark Public Schools in the state's largest school district Wednesday after tests showed elevated levels of lead. (on.wsj.com/1TuDqgH)