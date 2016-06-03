PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 3

June 3 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- United Continental Holdings Inc and Delta Air
Lines Inc are among suitors considering bids for Avianca
Holdings SA, according to people familiar with the
matter, as airlines around the world seek combinations to help
them withstand fierce competition and bulk up internationally.
(on.wsj.com/1Uz8pWG)
- Wal Mart Stores Inc will test a grocery delivery
service with Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc, part
of the retailer's growing efforts to compete head on with
Amazon.com Inc. (on.wsj.com/1Uz8sSz)
- A doctor for media mogul Sumner Redstone said the ailing
93-year-old "retains the legal mental capacity to make the
decisions" he has made in recent weeks regarding oversight of
his controlling interests in Viacom Inc and CBS Corp
. (on.wsj.com/1Uz8idW)
- Warren Resources Inc, an oil and gas producer
that operates in California, Pennsylvania and southwestern
Wyoming, filed for bankruptcy protection Thursday after reaching
a deal on the terms of a debt-for-equity swap with Blackstone
Group's GSO Capital Partners. (on.wsj.com/1Uz8OZc)
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)