PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 10

June 10 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved
legislation to stem Puerto Rico's escalating debt crisis,
capping an unusually bipartisan course on a fraught and
technically complex compromise measure, following months of
internal wrangling. (on.wsj.com/25QbNlp)
- Twitter Inc has notified millions of users that
their accounts are at risk of being taken over after a database
containing nearly 33 million purported usernames and passwords
for the social-blogging service was made public Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/25QdP4U)
- Thomas Perkins, one of the founding fathers of modern
venture capital investing, died on Tuesday at the age of 84 at
his home in Belvedere, California, according to the Marin County
coroner's office. (on.wsj.com/25QdE9X)
- U.S. President Barack Obama endorsed Hillary Clinton for
president, via a video released by the Clinton campaign, after
Obama met with Clinton's Democratic primary rival Bernie Sanders
earlier in the day. (on.wsj.com/25QdShj)
- U.S. auto safety investigators are reviewing reports of
suspension problems in Tesla Motors Inc's Model S cars,
a government spokesman said on Thursday. (on.wsj.com/25QcIm2)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)