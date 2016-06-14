PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 14

BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO on April 18, 2017
* Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as U.S. Bancorp Chief Executive Officer at April annual meeting; Davis to continue as Executive Chairman of the Board
June 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Microsoft agreed to buy LinkedIn for $26.2 billion, marking the largest deal in the software giant's history, in a bet the professional social network will give a jolt to its widely used Office portfolio of productivity applications. (on.wsj.com/1Pqnaa8)
- The U.S. Supreme court struck down Puerto Rico's effort to restructure its public utility debts, ruling Congress precluded the territory from enacting its own bankruptcy law. (on.wsj.com/1PqltcT)
- Libya's sovereign-wealth fund, in a long-awaited trial that started Monday, alleged Goldman Sachs took advantage of its lack of financial sophistication to draw it into losing trades. (on.wsj.com/1PqlRZ1) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.