PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 14

June 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Microsoft agreed to buy LinkedIn for $26.2 billion, marking the largest deal in the software giant's history, in a bet the professional social network will give a jolt to its widely used Office portfolio of productivity applications. (on.wsj.com/1Pqnaa8)

- The U.S. Supreme court struck down Puerto Rico's effort to restructure its public utility debts, ruling Congress precluded the territory from enacting its own bankruptcy law. (on.wsj.com/1PqltcT)

- Libya's sovereign-wealth fund, in a long-awaited trial that started Monday, alleged Goldman Sachs took advantage of its lack of financial sophistication to draw it into losing trades. (on.wsj.com/1PqlRZ1) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)