PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 15

MOVES-MUFG names new EMEA investment banking, structured finance heads
Jan 18 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) appointed Phil Roberts to lead investment banking in EMEA, and Phillip Hall to head the structured finance business in the region.
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- U.S. Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan joined Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in rejecting Donald Trump's call for a ban on Muslim immigration in the wake of the Orlando shootings. (on.wsj.com/1S4NyWX)
- The U.S. Democratic presidential race officially came to an end with Hillary Clinton winning the District of Columbia's primary. (on.wsj.com/1S4OqLi)
- Uber Technologies is turning to the so-called leveraged-loan market for the first time to raise as much as $2 billion in a sign of the popular ride-sharing network's hunger for cash as it expands around the world. (on.wsj.com/1S4Pf6P)
- Media mogul Sumner Redstone, who has been out of the public eye for more than a year, paid a visit to Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures movie studio in Hollywood, according to a letter made public from Viacom's lead independent director on Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1S4OYRi) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)
LONDON, Jan 18 Formula One's governing body gave its approval on Wednesday to CVC Capital Partners' sale of the sport's commercial rights to Liberty Media.
Jan 18 The U.S. government on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.