PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 16

- The U.S. Federal Reserve held short-term interest rates
steady and officials lowered projections of how much they'll
raise them in the coming years, reflecting concerns about
persistently slow growth and low inflation. (on.wsj.com/25YPbTd)
- Tencent Holdings Ltd is nearing a deal to buy
the Finnish maker of the popular "Clash of Clans" game in a deal
that values the company at more than $9 billion, said people
familiar with the matter, a move that could thrust the Chinese
internet giant atop the fast-growing and lucrative mobile-games
industry.(on.wsj.com/25YPvl7)
- Pregnant women infected with Zika in their third
trimesters may not face a major risk that their babies will
develop abnormalities linked to the virus, according to a study,
published by public-health scientists in Colombia and at the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the New
England Journal of Medicine. (on.wsj.com/25YPMo9)
- Envision Healthcare Holdings and AmSurg
agreed to merge, in a deal that will create a company providing
a range of hospital-related services worth some $10 billion. (on.wsj.com/25YPA8o)
