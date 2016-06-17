PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 17

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Dozens of State Department officials protested this week against U.S. policy in Syria, signing an internal document calling for targeted military strikes against the Damascus government and urging regime change as the only way to defeat Islamic State. (on.wsj.com/1UZrXRy)
- A two-year campaign by the United States and other countries to defeat Islamic State has failed to disrupt its capability to carry out terrorist attacks, CIA Director John Brennan said. (on.wsj.com/1UZryyt)
- A lawmaker from the UK's main opposition Labour Party, Jo Cox, died Thursday after a brutal attack on the street in northern England, prompting a halt to official campaigning ahead of next week's referendum on EU membership. (on.wsj.com/1UZrKOa)
- Sumner Redstone's National Amusements moved to replace five board members of Viacom Inc, deepening turmoil in the mogul's $40 billion media empire and setting up a likely legal battle over corporate governance. (on.wsj.com/1UZsinr) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.