PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 28

June 28 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Prime Minister David Cameron, addressing Parliament for
the first time since Britain's momentous decision to leave the
European Union, sought to quash discussion about whether the
vote would stand as markets remained volatile. on.wsj.com/28ZTXG5
- Ride-hailing startup Lyft Inc hired Qatalyst Partners LP,
the boutique investment bank best known for helping tech
companies find a buyer, WSJ reported, citing people familiar
with the matter. on.wsj.com/296UWZ1
- The Supreme Court closed its term with a sweeping
affirmation of abortion rights, striking down parts of a Texas
law that had caused clinics to close and dimming the hopes of
anti-abortion forces for a wave of similar measures in other
states. on.wsj.com/296Vqy1
- PepsiCo said it would reintroduce the
aspartame-sweetened version of Diet Pepsi in U.S. stores in
September, its latest attempt to halt the plunging diet cola
sales. on.wsj.com/296VuxL
- The State Department intends to hold "informal, technical
discussions" with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar next month
about a dispute over Persian Gulf airlines' funding and access
to the U.S. market, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with
the matter. on.wsj.com/296VKx6
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)