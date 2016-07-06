PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 6

July 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- FBI Director James Comey said Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information was "extremely careless" but that the bureau would not recommend charges over her use of private email. on.wsj.com/29sON7V

- Two big British asset managers blocked investors from pulling money out of real-estate funds, and the pound sank to a new 31-year low Tuesday, signs that the UK's vote to leave the EU was shaking the country anew. on.wsj.com/29g6Rhw

- Home Secretary Theresa May established herself as the front-runner in the race to become the next UK prime minister by convincingly winning a first round of voting for a new Conservative Party chief. on.wsj.com/29gewB2

- Upon taking the helm of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, Joseph Papa promised to start a "new chapter" at the struggling company. But Wall Street is questioning whether the man hired to effect change can succeed after drawing from a playbook similar to Valeant at his previous company. on.wsj.com/29ghllS (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)