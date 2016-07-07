PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 7

July 7 The following are the top stories in the
- Republicans moved to keep alive a controversy they hope
will work to their advantage, a day after the FBI's James Comey
accused Hillary Clinton of being 'extremely careless' with
national secrets.
- Enthusiasm for self-driving technology might be racing
ahead of its capabilities. Some Tesla owners say
Autopilot doesn't work well enough, while others say it has
lulled them into potential danger.
- The U.S. Justice Department will take over the
investigation of the fatal shooting of a black man by Baton
Rouge police at point-blank range. A cellphone video taken by a
bystander appears to show the victim, Alton Sterling, being held
down by a police officer holding a gun to him, before shots are
heard.
- Donald Trump's intra-party foes are close to having enough
support on a key convention committee to force a vote that would
throw open the presidential contest again.
