PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 11

Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
July 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Kinder Morgan said it is selling a 50 percent stake in a 7,600-mile natural-gas pipeline system to utility Southern Co. for $1.47 billion. on.wsj.com/29ymmDp
- The International Monetary Fund said the eurozone will grow at slower pace in coming years due to political and economic uncertainty following the U.K. vote to leave the European Union. on.wsj.com/29ymQJS
- Japanese messaging-app operator Line Corp priced its dual initial public offering in New York and Tokyo at the top end of its range due to strong demand, raising $1.14 billion. on.wsj.com/29ymxyL
- Excess industrial production capacity is a global issue that has depressed international commerce and harmed workers, trade ministers from the Group of 20 industrial and developing nations said after meeting in China. on.wsj.com/29ymX8n
BERLIN/MUNICH, Jan 16 Facebook is stepping up efforts to head off tougher regulation by Germany, a fierce critic of the social media network operator, saying on Monday it would do more to combat fake news as its chief operating officer met with officials in Berlin.
Jan 16 American Apparel LLC started to lay off staff on Monday after Canada's Gildan Activewear Inc withdrew its initial plan to buy some of the bankrupt U.S. fashion retailer's manufacturing operations, company employees said.