PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 13

BRIEF-IAMGOLD says planned production to increase in 2017
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
July 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Tesla Motors Chief Executive Elon Musk has no plans to disable the company's Autopilot function in the wake of a May crash of a Model S electric car using the technology, and the auto maker instead plans to redouble efforts to educate customers on how the system works. on.wsj.com/29CRjqa
- Pokemon Go is giving millions of people their first taste of futuristic augmented-reality technology. It is also raising questions about whether the game's location and mapping features are luring players into danger. on.wsj.com/29CRyBL
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is launching a so-called bug bounty program aimed at compensating hackers between $150 and $1,500 every time they uncover potential cyber security flaws in the vehicles and alert the company. on.wsj.com/29CRWQL
- Airbus Group SE slashed production of its A380 superjumbo jet in a retreat from one of its most ambitious projects after it said it would build just 12 A380 planes a year starting in 2018, down from the 27 it built last year. on.wsj.com/29CS1Uq
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.