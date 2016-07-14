PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 14

July 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Donald Trump's campaign chairman Paul Manafort said an announcement for Trump's running mate would be made on Friday, marking the end of a lot of speculation. on.wsj.com/29EzYkT

- Legislation to fight the growing painkiller - and heroin -abuse epidemic is headed to the president's desk following a rare bipartisan agreement, after the Senate passed a compromise bill 92-2 with both sides of the aisle seeking ways to confront an increasingly urgent problem. on.wsj.com/29EzSJO

- The charitable trust that controls Hershey Co could be asked to consider the sale of one of America's most famous brands to snack giant Mondelez International Inc at the same time the trustees are under scrutiny by Pennsylvania's attorney general. on.wsj.com/29EA4sM

- Tesla Motors Inc introduced a limited-range version of its Model X sport-utility vehicle that is priced starting at $75,200 in a bid to capture new buyers who can't afford its higher-end models. on.wsj.com/29EA9N6