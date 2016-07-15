PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 15

July 15 The following are the top stories in the
- A truck driver barreled through Bastille Day revelers
thronging the famed seaside promenade in the French city of Nice
on Thursday, killing several dozens of people and sending a
terror-scarred nation reeling again. on.wsj.com/29UKkg6
- Chinese growth held steady at 6.7 percent in the second
quarter, after a flood of stimulus in the first quarter lent at
least temporary stability to a slumping economy.
- Disability benefits have soared as the embattled Veterans
Affairs department expands coverage and streamlines the claims
process. Now, critics say the reduced evidence requirements can
mean claims get padded, wasting funds and time better directed
to more-qualified veterans, according to interviews with more
than 40 current and former VA staffers, doctors, veterans and
government agents.
- Democrat Hillary Clinton holds comfortable single-digit
leads over Republican Donald Trump in Colorado, Florida, North
Carolina and Virginia-four of the nation's most racially diverse
battleground states-new Wall Street Journal/NBC News/Marist
polls show.
- Bayer Ag boosted its takeover offer for
Monsanto Co to about $65 billion in a bid to overcome
the U.S. seed company's resistance to the tie-up and join a
parade of consolidation in the agriculture industry.
- Microsoft Corp won a major legal battle with the
U.S. Justice Department when a federal appeals court ruled that
the government can't force the company to turn over emails or
other personal data stored on computers overseas.
