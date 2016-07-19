PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 19

July 19 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- On the first night of Donald Trump's convention,
Republicans assailed Hillary Clinton for the 2012 attack on
Benghazi, illegal immigration and recent killings of police
officers - hours after hundreds of delegates shouting for a
roll-call vote to disrupt his forthcoming nomination and one
state delegation walked off the floor. on.wsj.com/2a52bOQ
- A core of alleged coup plotters were charged on Monday as
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened judicial
vengeance against them. on.wsj.com/2a50RLF
- French music-streaming service Deezer is launching to the
masses in the U.S. this week, stiffening the competition in an
already-crowded market. on.wsj.com/2a517u4
- Federal authorities are investigating Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV over whether it committed fraud by
allegedly faking new-car sales to pad its monthly business
results, the company confirmed Monday. on.wsj.com/2a50zV9
- A $1 billion civil lawsuit against Carlyle Group LP
officials over a failed mortgage-bond fund shows how the
troubled days of 2007 and 2008 continue to reverberate. on.wsj.com/2a50PmY
- Bank of America Corp said it would deliver another
$5 billion in annual cost cuts by 2018 as part of its strategy
to deal with persistently low interest rates that are eating
away at lenders' profitability. on.wsj.com/2a50MI4
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)