PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 20

- The Republican Party officially picked Donald Trump as its presidential nominee, the most unconventional candidate in modern times and a political novice who has repeatedly broken with party orthodoxy and political protocol. on.wsj.com/2a7NpXq

- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is negotiating the exit of Fox News chief Roger Ailes following a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former network anchor. on.wsj.com/2a7NxX9

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc, long the pre-eminent trader and risk manager on Wall Street, detailed staff cuts Tuesday that could have come from just about any Main Street bank. on.wsj.com/2a7NVVq

- Unilever Plc, the European consumer products giant behind Dove soaps and Axe body sprays, said late Tuesday it was acquiring the Venice, California-based startup Dollar Shave Club. Terms weren't disclosed, but people familiar with the matter said Unilever is paying $1 billion in cash. on.wsj.com/2a7OoqA

- Volkswagen AG's emissions cheating spanned more than a decade and stemmed from deliberate efforts by dozens of employees to mislead regulators and consumers about diesel-powered vehicles, according to a lawsuit alleging fresh details. on.wsj.com/2a7Os9L

- Gawker Media founder and chief executive Nick Denton appears to be headed for bankruptcy after a federal judge declined to shield him from a legal battle with former wrestler Hulk Hogan and his billionaire backer. on.wsj.com/2a7OAGz