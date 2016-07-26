PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 26

July 26 The following are the top stories in the
- Bangladesh police said Tuesday they killed nine suspected
extremists during a raid on a militant hideout in Dhaka. Police
surrounded a five-story building in the Kalyanpur suburb of the
Bangladeshi capital in the early hours of Tuesday morning
following a tip-off that militants were hiding there,
Asaduzzaman Miah, Dhaka's commissioner of police said.
- First Lady Michelle Obama on Monday made the case for
Democratic Party unity and delivered an impassioned endorsement
of Hillary Clinton to be her husband's successor in a speech at
the Democratic National Convention. on.wsj.com/29WgSWn
- Starbucks Corp said Monday it was reorganizing
the roles of its senior leaders, a week after the coffee giant
said it had a sales-target miss for the third consecutive
quarter. Chief Executive Howard Schultz said he was shifting his
focus to the company's long-term strategy and innovation
efforts. Previously, he focused on the company's digital
technology efforts. on.wsj.com/29Vuukr
- Apple Inc has tapped a highly regarded senior
executive who helped bring to market many of Apple's signature
products to oversee its fledgling automobile project, according
to people familiar with the matter.
- LVMH agreed to sell Donna Karan International
Inc. to apparel company G-III Apparel Group Ltd for
$650 million including debt, an unusual retreat for the French
luxury giant.
- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte declared a unilateral
cease-fire with communist rebels Monday in an effort to reignite
peace talks and end a decades-old insurgency that has claimed
tens of thousands of lives.
