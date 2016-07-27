PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 27

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 17
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Two followers of Islamic State killed a priest while he was celebrating Roman Catholic Mass Tuesday, the first time a church has been attacked amid a wave of terrorist violence rocking Western Europe. on.wsj.com/2atIyCE
- Anheuser-Busch InBev raised its offer for SABMiller Plc in their proposed $100 billion-plus beer megamerger, trying to assuage concerns over the valuation of the deal after the British pound's steep descent. on.wsj.com/2atqoRe
- Analog Devices Inc agreed to buy Linear Technology Corp in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $14.8 billion, uniting two venerable names in a lucrative subset of the semiconductor industry. on.wsj.com/2abXobf
- A key supplier of semi-autonomous car technology ended a supply agreement with Tesla Motors Inc following a high-profile traffic fatality in May involving one of the Silicon Valley company's electric vehicles. Mobileye NV said it would no longer provide its computer chips and algorithms to Tesla after a contract ends due to disagreements about how the technology was deployed. Mobileye provides core technology for Tesla's Autopilot system, which allows cars to drive themselves in limited conditions. on.wsj.com/2ab8uNI
- Qualcomm Inc will pay $19.5 million to settle claims that women at the chip maker receive lower pay and fewer chances for promotion than men, according to papers filed Tuesday in a San Diego federal court. on.wsj.com/2ashOBg
- LG Display Co Ltd, one of the world's biggest makers of display panels used in smartphones and televisions, said it would invest 1.99 trillion won ($1.75 billion) to produce flexible organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, displays for use in mobile phones. on.wsj.com/2aamrBR
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 An intra-provincial pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.