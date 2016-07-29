PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 29

July 29 The following are the top stories in the
- The Bank of Japan announced an extra dose of monetary
stimulus Friday, joining fresh efforts by Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe to reboot the economy. The central bank said it would buy 6
trillion yen ($58.11 billion) worth of exchange-traded funds
annually, up from 3.3 trillion yen ($31.96 billion) previously,
in an attempt to stoke inflation and economic growth. It said it
would leave its asset-purchase target at 80 trillion yen
($774.74 billion) a year. on.wsj.com/2a3Lgyd
- Oracle Corp agreed to pay $9.3 billion for a
cloud-computing pioneer that counts Larry Ellison as a major
investor, using its second-largest acquisition to try to catch
up in a key area where it has lagged. Oracle said it is paying
$109 a share in cash for NetSuite Inc, a 19 percent
premium to the stock's closing price Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2awSj1F
- Microsoft Corp plans to lay off 2,850 employees,
adding to previously announced job cuts as it retools its sales
operations and dismantles its mobile phone hardware business.
The software giant disclosed the latest cuts in a Thursday
filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. on.wsj.com/2aBUI9I
- A Massachusetts judge denied a motion to dismiss a lawsuit
brought by Viacom Inc Chairman and Chief Executive
Philippe Dauman and board member George Abrams that seeks to
reinstate the pair after they were ousted from the board of
National Amusements Inc, the company through which Redstone
controls Viacom and CBS Corp. They also want to be
reinstated to a trust that was set up to oversee Redstone's
holdings upon his death or incapacitation. on.wsj.com/2akNUM3
- Facebook Inc said it could be on the hook for $3
billion to $5 billion in additional taxes as a result of an
Internal Revenue Service investigation into how the social
network transferred assets overseas. The IRS had issued a
"statutory notice of deficiency" a day earlier saying Facebook
owes more taxes for 2010. The July 27 notice came the same day
that Facebook said second-quarter profit nearly tripled to $2.06
billion. on.wsj.com/2aBYrny
($1 = 103.2600 yen)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)