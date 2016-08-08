PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 8

UPDATE 1-Angry Birds maker Rovio to open game development studio in London
* London studio to focus on multiplayer online games (Adds executive comments)
- Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Africa's retailing giant but little-known outside the continent, has made its first foray into the United States, agreeing to pay $2.4 billion for Sleepy's owner Mattress Firm Holding Corp .(on.wsj.com/2b6yNHW)
- Britain's top corruption investigator has opened a formal probe into plane maker Airbus Group's use of consultants, escalating an investigation that has been simmering for months. (on.wsj.com/2b6yIUE)
- Belgian authorities have opened a probe following a weekend machete attack on two police officers in the city of Charleroi, the latest assault in what has become a relentless summer-long barrage. (on.wsj.com/2b6zBg5)
- Bitfinex, the digital-currency exchange that lost $65 million to hackers last week, plans to spread the losses among all its users, including those not directly affected by the hack. (on.wsj.com/2b6zH7r) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)
* Elon Musk tweet - "HW2 autopilot now downloading to all HW2 cars, but in non-actuating mode to assess reliability. If looks good, actuation by end of week"
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors bailed out of sterling and stock markets in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over the terms of Britain's divorce from the European Union undermined appetite for risky assets.