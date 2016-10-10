PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 10

Oct 9 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Samsung Electronics Co has temporarily halted
production of its troubled Galaxy Note 7, according to a person
familiar with the matter, the latest setback for the South
Korean technology giant as it struggles to manage a recall of
2.5 million smartphones. on.wsj.com/2d1Genn
- AT&T Inc and T-Mobile US Inc said Sunday
they will stop issuing new Galaxy Note 7 smartphones to replace
the ones turned in by customers, further complicating a massive
recall of the Samsung Electronics Co devices and
sowing confusion among consumers after multiple reports of the
devices overheating. on.wsj.com/2d1FZbT
- Elon Musk posted a message on Sunday to Twitter saying
Tesla Motors Inc and SolarCity Corp, both of
which he leads, had no need to tap the equity or debt markets. on.wsj.com/2d1ERVy
- Steven Spielberg is teaming up with Jack Ma's Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd in a partnership that will help
Spielberg's Amblin Partners produce, finance and distribute
movies, the companies said Sunday. on.wsj.com/2d1F9Mg
- NBC was on the defensive after the emergence of a
recording of one of its rising stars, "Today Show" co-anchor
Billy Bush, engaging in a lewd conversation with Donald Trump in
2005. on.wsj.com/2d1G9A5
- Australian mining billionaire Gina Rinehart has joined
with a Chinese company to bid A$365 million (US$277 million) for
S. Kidman & Co, Australia's largest cattle ranch. on.wsj.com/2d1G52Z
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)