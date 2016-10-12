PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 12

Oct 12 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- General Electric Co is buying LM Wind Power, a
manufacturer and supplier of rotor blades to the wind industry,
for $1.65 billion. on.wsj.com/2dJNeCZ
- Amazon.com Inc is pushing deeper into the grocery
business with plans to introduce convenience stores as well as
curbside pickup locations, say people familiar with the matter.
on.wsj.com/2dJNvWM
- Boeing Co said Tuesday that it has delayed the
first manned flight of its new space taxi for the second time
this year and could take a financial charge against the program
as early as its third-quarter results. on.wsj.com/2dJNwtO
- St. Jude Medical Inc warned Tuesday that a battery
malfunction could cause hundreds of thousands of its implanted
heart defibrillators to quickly lose power and stop functioning.
on.wsj.com/2dJOo1u
- Aluminum maker Alcoa Inc cut its forecast for its
aerospace-focused division and reported a decline in revenue,
sending its shares tumbling and underscoring challenges facing
the company as it prepares to split into two firms. on.wsj.com/2dJNjXq
- Sprint Corp is preparing to mortgage a little more
than 10 percent of its wireless airwaves to raise needed cash to
fund its business, according to several people familiar with the
matter. on.wsj.com/2dJMY6Z
- Wells Fargo & Co's top brass laid out the bank's
strategy to move past its sales-tactics scandal on an hour-long
call Monday with around 500 senior executives, according to a
recording of the call reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. on.wsj.com/2dJOYw2
- Buffalo Wild Wings Inc said Tuesday that two
board members were resigning and that three new ones were
replacing them, as the company continues to face
activist-shareholder pressure. on.wsj.com/2dJQqie
- Samsung Electronic Co on Tuesday said it would
permanently halt production of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone,
just one month after issuing a recall of the device over
complaints that batteries were prone to overheat and cause
fires. on.wsj.com/2dJPgD5
- Google has acquired FameBit, a technology
startup that helps marketers connect with digital influencers,
in an effort to bolster branded content deals in online video,
including on Google's video platform YouTube. on.wsj.com/2dJNX77
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)