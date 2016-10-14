PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 14

Oct 14 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Verizon Communications Inc signaled it may demand
to renegotiate its $4.8 billion deal for Yahoo Inc
following the internet company's recent disclosure of a data
breach that affected more than 500 million accounts. on.wsj.com/2db0wuo
- Consumer-products giant Unilever Plc is raising
its UK prices for everything from mayonnaise to shampoo after
months of discreet increases amid a Brexit-triggered currency
rout that threatens Britons' buying power. on.wsj.com/2db0kLL
- Xerox Corp's largest individual shareholder,
billionaire Darwin Deason, has filed a lawsuit that seeks to
block the copier and services giant from splitting itself into
two public companies. on.wsj.com/2db0EKE
- Amazon.com Inc plans to hire 20 percent more
seasonal workers for its U.S. warehouses this holiday season as
some competitors have kept hiring steady. on.wsj.com/2db1sPo
- Samsung Electronics Co said it expects about
another $3 billion in lost income from to its move to scrap the
fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 phone, raising the financial impact of
the crisis to the equivalent of about half of its profit last
year in the mobile division. on.wsj.com/2db2ElZ
- RSP Permian Inc on Thursday said it agreed to
acquire Silver Hill Energy Partners LLC and Silver Hill E&P II
LLC for about $2.5 billion. on.wsj.com/2db1VS1
- HP Inc announced plans that include generating a
bit less cash than analysts had anticipated in the next fiscal
year while moving to further reduce the company's head count. on.wsj.com/2db2Guj
- SoftBank Group Corp said Thursday that it was
planning to invest in the technology sector through a fund that
the Japanese internet and telecommunications conglomerate aims
to make among the largest of its kind in the world. on.wsj.com/2db3NKp
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)