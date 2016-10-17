PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct. 17

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- A diverse coalition of Iraqi forces launched a long-awaited offensive against Islamic State in Mosul, one of the last major cities still controlled by the militant group. on.wsj.com/2dZIHjQ
- Hillary Clinton is consolidating a substantial lead over Donald Trump less than a month before Election Day, picking up support from women and swing voters as the Republican navigates growing allegations of unwanted sexual contact, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll finds. on.wsj.com/2dZIhdb
- The batteries used in Samsung Electronics' troubled Galaxy Note 7 were tested by a lab that belongs to the South Korean electronics giant, a practice that sets it apart from other smartphone manufacturers. on.wsj.com/2dZJZLF
- The Republican headquarters in Orange County, N.C., was firebombed and sprayed with graffiti overnight, said local officials in the town of Hillsborough. on.wsj.com/2dZJvoG
- More senior executives are slated to say they are leaving McDonald's Corp this week as the burger giant reshapes its leadership team in an apparent effort to revive sales. on.wsj.com/2dZLUzA
- Constellation Brands Inc is close to an agreement to sell its Canadian wine business to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan in a deal valued at about 1 billion Canadian dollars ($760 million. on.wsj.com/2dZMldn
- A global pact to limit planet-warming emissions is likely to force manufacturers of air conditioners and refrigerators to consider passing the additional cost of alternative coolants to consumers. on.wsj.com/2dZIXiJ (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.