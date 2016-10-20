PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct 20

Oct 20 The following are the top stories in the
- About 150 Iraqis were among the first to escape across the
front line south of the city amid the campaign to oust Islamic
State militants from their stronghold in Iraq. on.wsj.com/2eliKX0
- Donald Trump refused Wednesday to commit to respecting the
results of the presidential election if his Democratic rival
Hillary Clinton wins, hinting at a challenge to one of the
longtime traditions of American democracy. on.wsj.com/2emAUIf
- Banks and investors flocked to buy Saudi Arabia's first
global bonds, a milestone in the giant oil producer's efforts to
diversify its economy and embrace global financial markets. on.wsj.com/2e7fd3p
- Among Jim Umpleby's first tasks as Caterpillar Inc's
chief executive will be cleaning up the fallout from his
predecessor's expansion plans. on.wsj.com/2ejhfKA
- After spending nearly $50 billion in the summer of 2015 to
acquire DirecTV, AT&T Inc is preparing to roll out an
internet video service that could upend its satellite-television
business along with the rest of the pay-TV industry. on.wsj.com/2emzihh
- Google Inc. reached an agreement with CBS Corp to
carry the broadcast network on its soon-to-be-launched web TV
service. on.wsj.com/2emAD8b
- Carlos Ghosn, chief executive of Renault SA and
Nissan Motor Co is about to add a third big car
industry job to his current duties in a move that could put his
pay above rivals at the Detroit Three car makers. on.wsj.com/2emxvsH
- The flagship fund of Platinum Partners filed late Tuesday
for chapter 15 protection, the section of the U.S. code that
deals with international insolvency. on.wsj.com/2emyFog
- UK Prime Minister Theresa May heads to her first Brussels
summit of European Union leaders on Thursday as she wrestles to
balance demands at home on how to extract the U.K. from the
bloc. on.wsj.com/2emANwi
