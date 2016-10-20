PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct 20

Oct 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- About 150 Iraqis were among the first to escape across the front line south of the city amid the campaign to oust Islamic State militants from their stronghold in Iraq. on.wsj.com/2eliKX0

- Donald Trump refused Wednesday to commit to respecting the results of the presidential election if his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton wins, hinting at a challenge to one of the longtime traditions of American democracy. on.wsj.com/2emAUIf

- Banks and investors flocked to buy Saudi Arabia's first global bonds, a milestone in the giant oil producer's efforts to diversify its economy and embrace global financial markets. on.wsj.com/2e7fd3p

- Among Jim Umpleby's first tasks as Caterpillar Inc's chief executive will be cleaning up the fallout from his predecessor's expansion plans. on.wsj.com/2ejhfKA

- After spending nearly $50 billion in the summer of 2015 to acquire DirecTV, AT&T Inc is preparing to roll out an internet video service that could upend its satellite-television business along with the rest of the pay-TV industry. on.wsj.com/2emzihh

- Google Inc. reached an agreement with CBS Corp to carry the broadcast network on its soon-to-be-launched web TV service. on.wsj.com/2emAD8b

- Carlos Ghosn, chief executive of Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co is about to add a third big car industry job to his current duties in a move that could put his pay above rivals at the Detroit Three car makers. on.wsj.com/2emxvsH

- The flagship fund of Platinum Partners filed late Tuesday for chapter 15 protection, the section of the U.S. code that deals with international insolvency. on.wsj.com/2emyFog

- UK Prime Minister Theresa May heads to her first Brussels summit of European Union leaders on Thursday as she wrestles to balance demands at home on how to extract the U.K. from the bloc. on.wsj.com/2emANwi

