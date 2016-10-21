PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct 21

Oct 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A former National Security Agency contractor amassed at least 500 million pages of government records, including top-secret information about military operations, by stealing documents bit by bit over two decades, the Justice Department alleged in a court filing submitted Thursday. on.wsj.com/2edCrov

- Donald Trump, in a rally in Ohio on Thursday, compared his reluctance to accept a possible loss in the presidential election to Democrat Al Gore's fight over the 2000 presidential election. on.wsj.com/2edCWyW

- Iraqi special forces reclaimed a strategically important town from Islamic State on Thursday and joined Kurdish fighters in opening a new front against Islamic State, while the U.S. suffered its first combat death since the start of the Mosul offensive. on.wsj.com/2edGFMQ

- A heightened emphasis by banking regulators and law-enforcement officials on financial misconduct may be constraining global growth, some officials warn. on.wsj.com/2edE7yh

- A dozen miles off the southwestern edge of Africa's Atlantic coast, a 285-ton vacuum machine operating 400 feet below sea level is sucking some of the world's most valuable diamonds from the ocean floor. on.wsj.com/2edDy7U

- PayPal announced Thursday that it had struck an agreement with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to make PayPal a one-click payment option on the Chinese e-commerce giant's AliExpress marketplace for consumers. on.wsj.com/2edDRPW

- The U.N.'s General Assembly met informally Thursday to discuss whether to take steps to override the Security Council on the Syrian conflict, as the council remains deadlocked over how to bring an end to the bombing of the northern city of Aleppo. on.wsj.com/2edEU2t

- Hong Kong was bracing for the impact of Typhoon Haima on Friday, as one of the strongest storms to hit the city this year shut down the stock market and disrupted flights. on.wsj.com/2edDKEa

(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)