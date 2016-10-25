PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 25

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- AT&T Inc's $85.4 billion deal to buy Time Warner Inc sails toward two cresting waves of opposition: resurgent antitrust enforcement in Washington and politicians fired by a new bipartisan populist rage. on.wsj.com/2f26v6h
- Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is pushing the company to shed its not-invented-here approach and learn where it can improve. on.wsj.com/2eG9XQL
- TD Ameritrade agreed to acquire Scottrade Financial Services for $4 billion in a deal that merges two online discount brokerages facing pressures from declining trading volumes and shifts in technology. on.wsj.com/2f8xE6L
- Federal Reserve officials, wary of raising short-term interest rates amid the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. presidential election, are likely to stand pat at their November policy meeting and remain focused on lifting them in December. on.wsj.com/2eE5qz0
- Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane was sentenced Monday to 10 to 23 months in prison, in a rebuke for the state's former top prosecutor following her recent conviction for engaging in a political payback scheme. on.wsj.com/2dETlGm
- Genworth Financial Inc's proposed buyout by a Chinese conglomerate drew skepticism in the market that the deal would get done, even as some state regulators are privately embracing the possible acquisition. on.wsj.com/2f2L2dc
- Melinda Gates says she is concerned about the fact that more than a billion women in the developing world don't have access to cellphones. on.wsj.com/2e5Y6K4
- Militants stormed a police academy in southwestern Pakistan late Monday, killing at least 59 and injuring more than 100, government officials said. on.wsj.com/2ezUvYh
- Belgium said it would not support a trade deal between the European Union and Canada after one of its regions continued to block the pact, dashing hopes of signing the accord later this week. on.wsj.com/2ezX6Br
- The Venezuelan government and the leading opposition alliance said they would meet to resolve the country's deep economic and political crisis. on.wsj.com/2ezX8co
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
