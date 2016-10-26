PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct 26

Oct 26 The following are the top stories in the
- Volkswagen AG received final approval of a
$14.7 billion deal reached with consumers and government
agencies that could get nearly half a million diesel vehicles
off U.S. roads. on.wsj.com/2e86OaJ
- Facebook Inc COO Sheryl Sandberg said Facebook is a
technology company that builds tools rather than a media company
that makes its own stories. on.wsj.com/2eJ7HId
- AT&T Inc will launch a $35-a-month "mobile-centric"
video service, CEO Randall Stephenson said, calling it an
example of how prices won't rise with the carrier's $85.4
billion deal to buy Time Warner Inc. on.wsj.com/2eGmC6M
- General Motors Co is enlisting digital smarts from
International Business Machines Corp's Watson in an
effort to leapfrog other tech companies inside the car. on.wsj.com/2f5kkRq
- Media mogul Sumner Redstone has sued two former
companions, alleging they abused him, took more than $150
million and left him in debt. on.wsj.com/2eQsqJK
- National Intelligence director James Clapper said it
appeared that a "nonstate actor" was behind a massive
cyberattack last week that briefly blocked access to websites
including Twitter Inc and Netflix Inc. on.wsj.com/2eDmqGP
- The UK said it would deploy tanks and drones alongside 800
troops in Eastern Europe, the first of several expected moves by
NATO to help counter growing fears about Russia in the region. on.wsj.com/2dUjZ1h
