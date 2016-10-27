PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 27

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Federal investigators have launched a probe into whether U.S. companies linked to a Chinese billionaire illegally avoided punitive import tariffs on Chinese aluminum, according to people familiar with the investigation. on.wsj.com/2eLixgW
- The offering for ZTO Express, which delivers parcels for e-commerce giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and JD.com, is the largest IPO in the U.S. this year. on.wsj.com/2eTqMWD
- Fifteen Democratic senators urged federal regulators to strengthen proposed rules governing Wall Street pay practices, saying the recent scandal at Wells Fargo & Co underscored the need to hold executives accountable for misconduct. on.wsj.com/2eTntPc
- Two chief fundraisers for the Clinton Foundation pressed corporate donors to steer business opportunities to former President Bill Clinton as well, according to a hacked memo published Wednesday by WikiLeaks. on.wsj.com/2ex9aTN
- The Pentagon on Wednesday said it has suspended its efforts to collect repayment of re-enlistment bonuses from service members and war veterans who received them erroneously, announcing a series of steps to quell a swiftly developing furor. on.wsj.com/2eSSP9X
- Greece's ruling Syriza party suffered a major blow on Wednesday night when judges struck down its plan to revamp Greece's media sector, after a weekslong power struggle that produced allegations of blackmail and "fascist" methods. on.wsj.com/2eSqqRu
- The Brazilian Supreme Court's 11 justices voted 7-4 that early-age retirees who continue to work and to contribute to the pension system can't ask for an increase in payouts, a possibility the government argued was against the Constitution. on.wsj.com/2eHP09S (Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.