PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 31

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- As federal agents prepare to scour roughly 650,000 emails discovered on a laptop for possible links to Hillary Clinton's private server, the case lays bare tensions within the FBI and the Justice Department over how to investigate the Democratic nominee. on.wsj.com/2ftZLO7
- The roughly $30 billion deal between General Electric Co and Baker Hughes Inc, expected to be announced on Monday, would create an energy powerhouse, giving General Electric a cost-effective way to play any recovery in the industry. on.wsj.com/2fuU2HL
- A disc inside the Boeing 767's engine violently broke apart, touching off a wide-ranging probe into certain General Electric Co engines. on.wsj.com/2f7BCZb
- Negotiators for the Vatican and Beijing reached a compromise on who selects Catholic bishops in China, said people familiar with the matter, potentially marking a major step toward ending six decades of estrangement. on.wsj.com/2eoptz5
- Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is shifting its focus in Asia to its institutional banking operations with a deal to sell its retail and wealth businesses in the region to Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd. on.wsj.com/2eSDdTl
- Pakistan's government vowed to prevent an opposition political protest planned for next week, amid tension between the administration of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the country's powerful military. on.wsj.com/2f1GtNb
- Airstrikes carried out by a Saudi-led military coalition killed at least 60 people at a security complex in Yemen that housed prisoners and staff, the country's Houthi rebels said. on.wsj.com/2ftf9tY (Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
